The three-game winning streak for the Enid softball team came to an end at Stillwater, 7-6, in extra innings, on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
The Pacers fell behind 4-3 in the bottom of the second and didn’t regain the lead until the top of the fifth inning when the Pacers scored two. Stillwater came back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Enid scored a run in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead, but Stillwater walked it off in the bottom of the eighth.
Patterson started in the circle and pitched the complete game, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.
Freshman Kenlee Adams hit a homer and drove in two runs.
Laila Martinez, Cass Patterson and Cam Patterson hit doubles. Cass Patterson drove in two runs.
Enid, 11-4-1, hosts Alva on Friday at Pacer Field.
