ENID, Okla. — After getting off to a promising start in the Enid Holiday Classic, the Enid Pacers dropped their second straight, falling to Stillwater 78-35 on Saturday at Enid High School.
The Lady Pioneers came out aggressive early in the game, and were rewarded with open looks in the paint. Enid found itself on the wrong end of 14-0 run in the first quarter, before Abygail Ketterman stopped the run on a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Then, in the closing moments of the first quarter, sophomore guard Maryangel Jibbwa got a long rebound and took it the length of the court before passing off to Kyra Criss for an easy lay-in. On the Pacers’ first possession of the second quarter, Mary Isbell slipped behind the Lady Pioneers’ defense and found an open look to cut the lead to eight.
The Lady Pioneers answered with a three of their own on the ensuing possession, and the Pacers were never able to cut the deficit to within 10 points for the rest of game.
“It sucks to lose and it sucks to lose like that, you wish it was closer; but I think we can still build in the right direction after today,” Enid head coach Nina Gregory said.
With the loss, Enid finished 1-2 at the Enid Holiday Classic to secure fourth place. It was the Pacers’ best finish at the tournament in the three seasons that Gregory has coached the Pacers.
Last week, a short-handed Pacers squad traveled to the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational and went 0-3 to finish in eighth place.
Despite playing in their fifth game this week alone, the Pacers continued to fight for every loose ball until the final buzzer. Gregory said that the team’s fight shows how far it has come since the beginning of the season.
“For some of them it’s almost their fifth game of the week,” Gregory said. “All of them play in the JV game on Tuesday, so that’s five games in a week — that’s a lot of games. They were tired today and I think we just had a tough time getting our shots to fall. We took good shots today, we really didn’t take any bad shots, which is good for us. We’ve been working on our shot selection, and what’s good and what’s not good.”
Stillwater extended its lead to 34-9 with 3:35 remaining in the second quarter after Jenna Brunker and Aspen Clarkson knocked down back-to-back shots from long range.
Brunker finished with a game-high 14 points and teammate Chrissen Harland added 13 more. Kiara Morris led the Pacers in scoring with 13 points and was a big part of why the Pacers were able to hang around early in the game. Morris had seven of the team’s 16 points midway through the second quarter.
Sophomore point guard Maryangel Jibbwa came away with 12 points. After the game, forward Kyra Criss was rewarded for her hard-nosed play with a selection on the all-tournament team.
Gregory had high praise for Criss’ effort during a grinding three-game stretch for the Pacers.
“I told her today, ‘You’ve been the one person that consistently plays as hard as they possibly can every game,’ and that’s not to disrespect the other kids, they’ve played really hard,” Gregory said. “I just think she’s been the one really consistent thing.
“She struggled to put the ball in the hole today, which I think was frustrating for her. She just goes hard every time, and you can count on her every game and the other kids know she’s gonna bring it every day.”
The Pacers have one more game on their schedule before beginning winter break. Enid will travel to Woodward on Tuesday before playing in the Edmond Classic Jan. 6-8.
