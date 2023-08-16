After losing to Norman North on the road last Tuesday, Enid went into Tuesday’s home game with Norman North looking to even the score in the season series.
Going into the top of the seventh, it looked like the Pacers would do just that before Norman North hit a home run to tie the game and drove in another run to win, 3-2.
The Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after Kinzley Lebada drove in Andee Rader on a single.
Enid took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third after a Chloee Robinson RBI double.
Norman North tied the game in the top of the fifth.
“Two good teams just played a really good game,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Our goal and expectation is to make the state tournament and that (Norman North) is probably a state tournament team.”
Cam Paterson started in the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, giving up eight hits and three earned runs, while striking out three batters.
Jensen said two big hits by Norman North in the seventh played a part in the loss.
One of those hits was off the bag at first and another bounced off the foul line.
“We just couldn’t get it going,” he said. “I give Norman North a lot of credit, their pitcher did a phenomenal job of keeping us off balance all day. A lot of our hitters who hit the ball to all fields well had some success, but we have a lot of work to do.”
The loss is the second of the season for the Pacers and the first since the other loss to Norman North. The Pacers are 5-2-1 on the season and will travel to Perry for a tournament starting on Thursday, when Enid will play Perkins and Perry.
For the third straight home game, the parking lot at Pacer Field was full, showing support for the program.
“It just shows good support for the players,” Jensen said. “With the hard work they have been putting in, I’m really happy for them. It’s good to see the baseball team out there and there are always quite a few administrators out there. I think it’s just going to continue to evolve and grow.”
