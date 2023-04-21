JENKS — Enid’s girls had a moral victory of sorts in a 6-0 loss to Jenks in District 6A-3 soccer action Friday night.
The Lady Trojans, the district runner-up, had a 5-0 lead at halftime but were only able to score once after intermission.
The Enid boys were playing Jenks in a contest that was not over as of press time. Results can be seen by going to EnidNews.com.
The Pacers, 4-3 in district and 9-5 overall, had been coming off a 9-0 loss to district champion Edmond North Tuesday. The Pacers are still headed to the first round of the 6A playoffs May 2 against 6A-4 champion Bixby. The Spartans and Owasso tied for first place at 6-1 with Bixby having the tiebreaker. Broken Arrow beat previous leader Tulsa Washington.
“We showed some improvement,’’ said Enid coach Tim Lavoie. “We challenged them to fix some things at halftime. We showed them some diagrams and discussed how we could solve the problems with their formations.
“I think the girls responded well. We solved some of the problems. It was a much better performance.’’
The Pacers had some chances to score. Ava Burnett hit the crossbar with a shot causing it to bounce out. Cassidy Fitzgerald hit one wide. It was the third time EHS has been shut out this season.
“We had chances, but not as many as Jenks,’’ Lavoie said.
The Pacers were without three key performers — Baylee Ross (knee), Myah Hessel (hip) and Tabitha Miller (ankle).
“Those are three key performers,’’ he said. “It hurt us to be without them.’’
Ross’ injury is the more long term of the three. Hessel’s injury has been nagging her several weeks. Miller was injured in practice this week.
Lavoie hopes the rest will help heal the team mentally and physically.
“It’s nice to have a week to prepare and recover,’’ he said. “Having two games a week for several weeks can be taxing on the mind and body. This gives us a little reprieve and a chance to get back to the drawing board.’’
