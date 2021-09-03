CHOCTAW — Choctaw scored nine runs in the first inning on its way to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Enid in high school softball action Friday.
Tommie Barwick had Enid’s lone hit in the game. Lady Yellowjackets pitcher Bella Butler struck out one and walked one in going the distance.
Butler drove in three runs and had a double to highlight a 12-hit attack. Bella Cabral was three for three with two RBI and a double.
“That was the best hitting team we have faced all season,’’ said Pacers coach Chris Jensen. “Coach (Lindsay) Midget was an All-American at OU and she has it going over there.’’
Choctaw raised its record to 14-2.
Enid dropped to 3-12. The Pacers will be back in action Tuesday at Putnam City.
“I think we have some more manageable games ahead of us,’’ Jensen.
A scheduled game next Friday at Sapulpa has been canceled because of Covid 19 issues with the Lady Chieftains.
