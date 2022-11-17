As the legendary Enid football coach Harvey Griffin once said “nobody wins a scrimmage.’’
But new Enid girls basketball coach William Milton had a smile on his face after the Pacers outscored Perry, 18-14 in the last of four mini scrimmages Thursday at the EHS Competitive Gym.
Woodward beat the Pacers, 22-11 and 33-18 in two 16-minute halves.
The Lady Maroons had outscored EHS 16-10 in the first scrimmage.
“If we win the quarter with things that we need to get better at, it’s a win for us versus what’s on the scoreboard in a competitive platform,’’ Milton said.
The Pacers were only four of 11 from the field in the first 16 minutes against Perry, but were six of 12 in the second scrimmage, including two three-pointers by Mary Angel Jibbwa and another trey by Kirya Mack, who had six points.
“We had a talk in-between games,’’ Milton said. “There wasn’t much of a lull in energy and effort. That was good.’’
The Pacers were only four of 16 and six of 20 in the two mini-scrimmages with Woodward. They had 14 turnovers in both. EHS had only eight — three in the first and five in the second against Perry.
“We took care of the ball a lot better,’’ Milton said. “I started telling them that we’re running for turnovers. They were making things happen on their own. When the pressure is turned up, it’s common for kids to get in a hurry.’’
Milton said Enid benefited from seeing two different styles of defense. Woodward’s pressure played a key role in the high number of turnovers, Milton said.
“We really have to learn how to handle the kind of pressure Woodward had,’’ Milton said. “That’s why we like to scrimmage the boys teams.’’
Kiara Morris had 10 points in the two Woodward scrimmages and two against Perry. Jibbwa hit a three-pointer against Woodward. Taylor Woods had seven points overall — five against Woodward and two against Perry.
Mack did not score against Woodward but had 10 overall against Perry. Abby Ketterman had two points against both opponents. Jasia Malolo had five against Woodward overall and two against Perry. Kyra Criss had three points against Perry and two against Woodward. Aryana Mejia hit two free throws against Woodward.
“We’re just trying to emphasize their strengths and not trying to make them do too much,’’ Milton said. “We want to keep them in their comfort level.’’
It was Enid’s final scrimmage against a girls team before the season opener against Midwest City Nov. 29 at home.
“The kids are learning the system,’’ Milton said. “It’s really buying into each other. I really feel the past teams didn’t buy into each other when it came to basketball. They are doing what I want them to do. The strength of the team is who they are as people. If they are buying into each other, I feel I’m dong my job.’’
