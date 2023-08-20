ENID, Okla. — The Pacers clinched third place at the Perry softball tournament on Saturday with a 13-1 win over Ponca City.
The Pacers finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.
Kate Bezdicek took the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, allowing six hits over six innings. She struck out three batters.
Cam Patterson led Enid’s offense with four RBI and a double.
Bezdicek and fellow senior Chloee Robinson both drove in three runs each. Bezdicek hit her second homer of the tournament, while Robinson also doubled.
“After once through the order, our hitters were able to make some adjustments,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Kate Bezdicek was able to help her cause with a three-run home run. Chloee Robinson had an excellent game behind the plate and a bases-clearing double. Camryn Patterson led the way with four RBI as well as other Pacers with multiple hits.”
Annabelle Cotton also drove in a run for the Pacers. Ponca City committed five errors.
Enid is 9-3-1 and hosts Lawton and Crescent on Monday at Pacer Field at 4 p.m.
