Claire Dodds scored 19 points as the Enid girls broke a seven-game losing streak by routing the home-school Oklahoma City Knights, 63-29 at the EHS gym Tuesday.
It was the Pacers’ first-ever win at the school’s new gymnasium.
The 29 points was the fewest the Pacers (2-13) have allowed this season.
Dodds came out shooting in a 19-1 first quarter Enid spurt. She hit two of her four treys on the night and had three free throws and a two-point field goal for 11 points.
The Knights managed only two field goals in the first half as the Pacers led 29-12 at intermission.
Enid didn’t let up, outscoring the visitors 20-10 in the third period and 14-7 in the fourth.
Lanie Goins had 12 points for the Pacers with four field goals and four free throws.
The Pacers hit 10 three-pointers on the night with Mary Isbell hitting three, Maryangel Jibbwa one, Kiara Morris one and Savannah Crawford one.
Nine different Pacers scored on the night.
The Pacers will face host Edmond North at 8 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the playoffs.
KNIGHTS 73, PLAINSMEN 72
The Oklahoma City Knights used a 15-9 fourth quarter run to outlast the Plainsmen, 73-72 in the boys game.
Enid, 5-8, had the last possession but did not get off a shot before the buzzer, turning down one shot in the lane and another on the perimeter.
“It was a good, hard-fought game,’’ said Enid coach Curtis Foster. “That could have been the best thing to happen to us going into the playoffs (Friday at Broken Arrow). It was good that we went through this today. It may pay off when we play Friday.’’
The game went back and forth with the Knights up 25-21 after the first period and 43-41 at halftime. The Plainsmen used a 22-15 third quarter run to take a 63-58 lead.
Connor Swanson led a well-balanced Knights attack with 24 points.
“They had some guys who were shooting it lights out,’’ Foster said. “It was a great learning game for us. We will get a lot more out of this than if we had won by 20 points or lost by 20 points.’’
Enid had a well-balanced attack of its own with Landry Harris having 20, C.J. Adams and Cam Mathis with 15 and Taye Sullivan with 11.
“Our perimeter guys were making shots,’’ Foster said. “At times they stepped up and played some pretty good defense.’’
Foster said missed free throws would be costly.
“But it was good for us to be put in that situation before the playoffs,’’ he said. “I would rather go through this situation tonight than getting caught in that situation at Broken Arrow. If we learn something from this, it’s a blessing. We got to take away something from this.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.