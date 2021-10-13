The Pacers battled, but weren’t able to overcome Class 6A No. 7 Broken Arrow, losing in the first round of the regional tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 3-0.
Enid didn’t show any signs of being intimidated coming out of the gates, weathering a 5-2 run by the Tigers, before reeling off four-straight points to take a 6-5 lead. Hayley Jackson and Dezjona Levy both came up with several key blocks that allowed the Pacers to get a run going. Both teams went back and forth until the Pacers were back on top, 8-7. The Tigers would go on to score the next seven points to take a commanding lead.
They would go on to win the first set 25-16, and take the second and third sets 25-15 and 25-11, respectively.
“It was kind of nice to look out on the court and see my girls smiling when they looked up at the scoreboard and saw that we were leading,” said interim head coach Gabe Watts. “It was short-lived, but overall they played pretty darn well.”
Broken Arrow has been one of the top teams in Class 6A this season, entering the regional with a resume that includes a win over Class 6A No. 1 Bishop Kelley.
Lainey Morse had a team-high four aces for the Pacers in Tuesday’s match. The Pacers finish with a 9-21 record that included a runner-up finish in the conference tournament last week.
The team graduates four seniors: Kelsie Teply, Faith Tommy, Callie Van Meter and Haylee Jackson.
“Obviously losing some of these seniors is going to take a little bit of a blow to us,” Watts said. “Our underclassmen that are juniors and about to be seniors … they’ve got some really good hitters. There are some little mistakes that we have to clean up, just being more disciplined really, and not getting stuck watching the ball. We need to do a better job of anticipating and that’s all stuff that we will work on in the off season and talk about as we start next year.”
