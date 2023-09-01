Enid’s softball team swept a pair of games at Drummond on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, defeating Dover, 5-0, and Drummond, 11-1.
Cam Patterson started against Dover and threw a one-hitter for the Pacers while Laila Martinez, Andee Rader, Kate Bezdicek and Chloee Robinson all drove in runs for the Pacers.
Patterson struck out five batters in six innings in the win. The Pacers scored four unearned runs, as Dover committed four errors.
Enid 11, Drummond 1
Bezdicek started in the circle for the Pacers in the second game and went the distance, allowing three hits in four innings and striking out two and walking one.
Robinson hit a double and a home run in the win, driving in one run. Cam Patterson hit a triple.
Annabelle Cotton drove in three runs in the win to lead the Pacers’ offense.
Kenlee Adams, Bezdicek and Cotton each homered along with Robinson.
“It’s great to get two wins on the road ahead of the conference festival,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Both of our pitchers pitched well with solid defense backing them up. The second game, our bats came alive and we ended with four home runs and multiple extra base hits.”
On Friday, Enid will travel to Putnam City for the Conference Festival, playing Putnam City, Putnam City West and Midwest City.
The Pacers are 16-4-1.
“It’s important to continue to progress and get better daily,” Jensen said.
