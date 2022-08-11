The Gabe Watts era of Pacer volleyball began Thursday night at Enid.It wasn’t the outcome the Pacers had hoped for, but they showed resiliency against Moore, falling 3-1 in four sets, 9-25, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25.
“Obviously the first set started off rough,” Watts said. “You get to the first game and everybody is nervous, like a nervous energy. The girls calmed down and we were able to fight. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted but I’m proud of this team for fighting. They never gave up.”
Moore opened up a 10-5 lead early in the first set before the Pacers were able to register a point, scoring on balls hit out of bounds when the game was 20-4 in Moore’s favor.
Moore cruised to a 25-9 win in the first set.
“It’s been over a year since we have played a home opener so we were just nervous and had first game jitters,” Watts said of his team’s performance in the opening set.
The second, third and fourth sets didn’t pan out the same.
In the second set, Enid ran out to a 4-1 lead off two aces by Lauren Powell. Moore came back to make it 7-6 but the Pacers fought back to take an 11-8 lead.
Lauren Powell served with Enid trailing 11-10, leading the Pacers on a 5-0 run to take a 15-11 lead. Moore called a timeout down 17-12, and regrouped to go on a 9-3 run and take a 21-19 lead.
“She is usually pretty money when it comes to serves,” Watts said of Powell. “Because of her we were able to stay in that set.”
That lead held, giving Moore a 25-23 win and forcing Enid into an elimination set in set three.
Enid got off to another hot start in the third set, jumping out to a 5-1 lead before Moore rallied back to tie the set 9-9.
Both teams exchanged the lead back and forth. Enid was at one point down 18-15 but clawed back to take a 23-22 lead late.
Enid didn’t look back after going up for the last time, extending the game with a 25-23 set win.
Enid’s luck ran out in the final set after falling behind 10-4. The Pacers weren’t able to rally back but did have Moore at 19-14 before the Lions finished the set off, defeating the Pacers.
“We have some little mistakes to clean up and if we clean them up we can win,” Watts said. The Pacers play again in a tournament this weekend in Sand Springs. “The girls know what they need to work on. We need to work on our passes and get the balls to our setters.”
Sophomore Addison Polesky played in her first game after transferring from Alaska in the offseason. She had two kills, two aces and an assist.
“I’m sure she was a little excited,” Watts said. She got some good serves for us and ripped off a couple of good aces.”
Lainey Morse led the team with seven kills. Powell led with 11 assists, Sumi Zhuang had three aces and led the team in digs with 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.