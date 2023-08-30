Enid’s Kate Bezdicek carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh in the Pacers’ 9-1 win over Norman on Tuesday at Norman.
The win gives Enid a season sweep over Norman after a home 8-1 win.
“I thought it was a great win,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “Any time you have that long drive and are able to remain focused is a good day. Proud of the way we adjusted to the off-speed pitches.”
Bezdicek allowed her first hit with one out in the bottom of the inning. She ended the night with nine strikeouts, no walks and one hit.
“Kate threw a phenomenal game,” Jensen said.
Enid’s offense came alive early and often, beginning with an RBI from Bezdicek in the top of the first.
Chloee Robinson added on to the Pacers’ early lead with a two-RBI double in the first. Annabelle Cotton added a run on a sac fly in the top of the fourth. Cotton finished with a team-high three RBI.
“She played well and tracked a ball in deep center,” Jensen said of Cotton.
Freshmen Laila Martinez and Andee Rader added RBI.
Norman’s only run reached base on an error and was unearned. The Pacers’ batters struck out just four times and only reached base on walks once.
Kinzley Lebada reached for the Pacers on a triple, the only extra base hit for Enid.
The Pacers committed three errors in the win.
Enid sits at 14-4-1 and will travel to Drummond on Thursday.
