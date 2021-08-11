The Pacers were a foot away from defeating Bartlesville with a bases-loaded walk-off, but eventually fell in an 11-10 heartbreaker on Tuesday at home.
The two teams went back and forth the entire game, starting with the Panthers’ three-run first inning. Enid answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead.
“It was one of those games where they’d score one and we’d score one and eventually they had one more than us at the end,” Enid head coach Chris Jensen said.
The final out came on a foul ball that was caught by the catcher after four consecutive foul balls brought the count to 3-2. Jensen said it was a tough loss, but that his team showed him something Tuesday despite the result.
The Pacers were coming off a 10-1 loss to the same team on the road the day before, but didn’t lay down in the second game.
“The first game we made a lot of mistakes that cost us, mental mistakes,” Jensen said. “Today we were able to bounce back and to be honest with you, it’s pretty resilient to be handled like we did yesterday and come back and play like we did today. That was pretty remarkable.”
The Pacers will look to bounce back from the two losses at the El Reno tournament this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.