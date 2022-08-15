The Enid Pacers came home on Monday to open district play with a doubleheader against Sand Springs.
The Sandites swept the Pacers, 5-1 and 8-1 at Pacer Field.
The Pacers spent the weekend in El Reno for a tournament.
After Mady Withey took care of the Sandites in the top of the first inning, Camryn Patterson hit a solo home run to put Enid up 1-0.
“Cam had a nice at- bat,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “She fouled off a few pitches and was able to get her pitch. She has nice power and it was good to see her do that.”
The opener would not continue in the Pacers’ favor, however.
“We had 12 strikeouts and five pop ups after the homer,” Patterson said. “You aren’t going to win any games like that.”
Sand Springs put up runs in the third and fifth innings to take the lead and added on as the game wound down.
Withey ended up going 5.1 innings before Kate Bezdicek came on in relief. Withey allowed seven hits and four runs, though only two were earned. Bezdicek allowed two hits and a run.
“I think all the pitchers threw well today,” Jensen said of his arms in the double. “Sand Springs is a good hitting team. Mady kept us in the game and Kate came in and did well.”
Only Patterson, Chloee Robinson and Withey had hits.
Patterson took the mound for the second game and went the distance.
Sand Springs got an early run, but Robinson tied the game with a single to score Withey in the third inning.
The Pacers kept the game close until Sand Springs exploded with a five-run sixth inning to pull ahead.
Errors also plagued the Pacers throughout the day with three in game one and another four in game two.
Bezdicek, Robinson and Kyra Criss had hits in the game, but the Pacers struck out eight times.
Robinson allowed eight hits and eight runs, but thanks to errors, only three of those runs were earned. Those little mistakes contributed to costing Enid a chance to win game two.
“We have some defensive miscues to clean up,” Jensen said.
Enid hosts Jenks on Tuesday.
“It doesn’t matter what sport it is, Jenks is Jenks,” Jensen said. “They are really good. Last year we went to their place and hung with them until the sixth or seventh inning, so tomorrow we need to get over the hump.”
After going 2-2 over the weekend and getting swept Monday, Enid is 3-4 on the season.
