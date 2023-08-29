Enid’s softball team avenged an early-season loss to Perry with a 6-5 win on Monday night.
The Pacers were propelled by freshmen Kenlee Adams and Cass Patterson.
Adams hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second to begin the scoring for the Pacers.
“She has a lot of pop in her bat,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “We have a couple of girls like that, if they really get their pitch, they can put a charge in it. I’m happy tonight that she went the other way with it and stayed on the ball and got through it.”
Patterson hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to score two runs and put the Pacers up 5-4.
“She hit that ball in the gap there and we scored a couple,” Jensen said. “I thought about with no out and runners at second and third, possibly bunting Cass. That’s a situation later on in the year where we might, but she was really seeing the ball tonight and I wanted to give her a chance to get those RBI.”
Chloee Robinson added on an RBI double to make it 6-5.
Cam Patterson started the game in the circle for the Pacers and threw a complete game, allowing 12 hits and five earned runs. She struck out one batter and walked two.
“I thought Camryn threw some really great pitches and had good defense behind her,” Jensen said. “We made adjustments the second time through the order, we started hitting balls in the gaps and had some really nice bunts tonight.”
The win balances the season series with Perry.
“Maybe if I had another game open on the schedule I could call their coach up and get a third game, a rubber match,” Jensen said.
The win moves the Pacers to 13-4-1. Coming into Monday, Enid was third in the district standings.
On Tuesday, Enid will travel to Norman North, looking to avenge a loss from last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.