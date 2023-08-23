The Enid Pacers hosted their second district game in as many days on Tuesday as the Pacers defeated Norman, 8-1.
Kate Bezdicek started in the circle for Enid and threw a complete game, striking out five batters and only allowing four hits.
“Kate was in control,” said Enid coach Chris Jensen. “The ball was hard to grip with the high humidity. She pitched around some tough situations and did well. We had good defense behind her. Cass Patterson had an unassisted double play and the outfield was good.”
Freshman Andee Rader was 4-of-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Fellow freshman Kenlee Adams had two RBI for Enid and was the only Pacer with multiple RBI.
“I’m really happy with the way she swung it tonight,” Jensen said of Rader.
“For Kenlee, that last at-bat, the pitch she hit was a changeup about 6 inches off the plate,” he said. “She’s strong enough that she was able to muscle that ball to right field.”
Chloee Robinson, Cam Patterson and Laila Martinez also drove in runs for the Pacers.
The win marks the third straight for Enid and the second district win in a row after defeating Lawton on Monday.
After a day off on Wednesday, Enid will travel to Stillwater for a district game and hosts Alva Friday.
Jensen is undecided on who will pitch.
“Those are two games we want to win,” he said.
The Pacers are now 11-3-1 on the season.
