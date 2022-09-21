The Enid Pacers came into Tuesday night’s home game against 12th ranked Choctaw in a slump, having lost three in a row, two to teams in the top-five. That all changed when they beat Choctaw, 3-1; 25-18, 25-22, 22-25 and 25-13.
“We want to beat Choctaw really bad,” said head coach Gabe Watts prior to the game. “They have been our nemesis since I got to the program.”
The Pacers started off well, winning the first set, 25-18 after Choctaw got out to a 7-3 lead early. With Choctaw leading 15-13, the Pacers went on a 3-2 run to take a 16-15 lead before the Yellowjackets tied it, 16-16.
A 7-0 run gave Enid a comfortable, 23-16 lead and the Pacers ended on a 9-2 run to seal the win.
The second set started out with both teams getting early points and was tied 4-4 before Choctaw used a 6-4 run to go up, 10-8.
Enid responded with a run of its own, going on a 7-2 tear to take a 15-12 lead. The game was tied at 21, thanks to a Choctaw run, but a 4-1 run by Enid ended the game for the Pacers.
Enid stated the third set on a 3-0 run before giving up six in a row to go down 6-3. Choctaw rode that run to a 13-11 lead while Enid tried to keep it close. Choctaw ended up netting 12 of the final 22 points to win, 25-22.
After a small break between sets three and four, Enid looked like it had regrouped, but came out down 3-0 before going on a 12-1 run to take a commanding lead. Enid never let Choctaw get close in the final set, going on a 13-9 run to seal the deal.
“Lauren Powell started off the set right with 11 serves in a row,” Watts said. We had a lot of girls step up tonight. Addison Polesky stepped up tonight.”
The win is Enid’s first over a ranked team this season and puts the Pacers at 7-12 overall.
Powell led the team with four aces and 26 assists. Polesky had 15 kills and six blocks.
Enid will host part of the Jiffy Lube Red Carpet Tournament this Friday and Saturday. On Friday the Pacers will face Verdigris, Inola, Southwest Covenant and Chisholm with games beginning at 9 a.m.
Enid will be down a few players as Taylor Woods and Bailey Daniel hit the OSSAA max four-tournament mark recently.
