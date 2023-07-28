ENID, Okla. — Enid volleyball coach Gabe Watts said his team’s biggest problem is a lack of varsity experience.
“We’re going through a lot of growing pains,” he said after a multi-team scrimmage with Chisholm, Hennessey and two Stillwater High teams Wednesday at the EHS Competitive Gym. “We have a lot of girls who are seeing a different style of game as they go from freshmen to JV to varsity … it’s a lot faster game and you have to get used to it.”
Watts is counting on junior outside hitter Addison Polesky to guide her younger teammates through the transition.
“She brings some real maturity,” Watts said. “She brings a lot of leadership qualities that we need on the court. She is well liked by everyone, is a hard worker and is not afraid to say, ‘Speak out’ if she sees something that’s not right. All the kids respect her.”
Polesky started as a sophomore a year ago and got further experience on the club circuit. She accepts the role as the leader of a young team.
“My experience definitely helps,” Polesky said. “I just try to help everyone out more. I have a lot of experience to pass on. I think I have some good leadership qualities.”
Polesky unofficially had 11 kills for the overall scrimmage Wednesday and served for 10 straight points against Hennessey at one point, including a couple of aces.
“I felt I did all right,” she said. “I definitely could have done better but I had some good moments.”
Polesky’s leadership could be seen in the team’s improved communication.
“That’s something we have lacked in the past,” Watts said. “I really feel it’s good this year.”
“In some of our games last year, we lacked communication,” Polesky said. “We have been working on it in practice and it’s getting a lot better.”
She was pleased with her and her teammates’ improved passing skills.
“I would say our passing was pretty good,” Polesky said. “We have been able to get it to our headers and we’re getting behind the ball.
“But we do need a little better header-setter communication. Our timing was off in some games and it showed.”
Polesky is seeing the team coming together as a unit after a team camp in Branson, Mo., and the scrimmages Wednesday.
“We’re getting a lot closer during all of it,” Polesky said. “It should help us get a lot better. There’s a lot more energy out there.”
Polesky is becoming a more effective server as shown in the 10 straight points against Hennessey.
“It’s getting a lot better,” she said.
