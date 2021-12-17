ENID, Okla. — It’s been tough sledding for the Pacers in their opening stretch of the season, but on Thursday they finally broke through, picking up their first win of the season against Northwest Classen, 50-47, on Thursday at Enid High School.
The first-round game of the Enid Holiday Classic took place during school hours, which gave the Pacers a sizeable cheering section at points throughout the game.
The Pacers trailed 47-46 with 39.9 seconds left and the ball coming out of a timeout. Sophomore point guard Mayangel Jibbwa dribbled toward the left corner of the court and handed the ball off to Abygail Ketterman, who stopped and calmly drilled a 20-footer with a defender right in her face.
“We just set something up and told them either you’re open for a drive, you kick it to the roller or you hit somebody on the wing — we’ve just got to find something that’s open and take the best shot that we have,” Pacers head coach Nina Gregory said about the play. “Abby played her butt off, I’ve been waiting for her to play like that and she played awesome tonight. She was huge for us.”
The two teams played a tight game, before the Knights started to pull away midway through the third quarter. Having seen several close games slip away in the second half this season, the Pacers fought back to make it a one possession game again heading into the final quarter.
The Pacers found some success in playing a zone defense to try to force the ball out of the hands of point guard Tangee Gagau, who finished with 20 points.
“No. 15 (Gagau) for them was their main scorer, so putting her in a position where she couldn’t get the easy buckets and didn’t have her hand on the ball every possession was definitely huge for us.”
The Pacers were led in scoring by Kiara Morris with 17 points, followed closely by sophomore forward May Isbell, who came away with 16 points. Ketterman (five points), Jibbwa (five points) and Kyra Criss (seven points) were the Pacers’ only other scorers in the game.
“I think today was huge, because we played with confidence, and that’s something that’s been lacking,” Gregory said. “That has been huge for us today, they played with confidence, they played together, they had fun, it was exciting … and just getting that momentum.”
The Pacers (1-7) advance to the winner’s side of the bracket and will face 6A No. 13 Edmond Memorial on Friday at 3 p.m.
