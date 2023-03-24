Enid’s girls held off a late Mustang JV rally to beat the Lady Broncos, 2-1 in the finals of the inaugural Enid Invitational Soccer Tournament at D. Bruce Selby Stadium Friday.

The Pacers, 4-2, got goals from Baylee Ross with 20:08 left in the first half and Myra Hessel with 34:16 remaining overall for their second straight win.

It was Ross’ second goal of the season and Hessel’s fifth.

The Pacers defense has allowed one goal in regulation on all four of their victories.

Freshman goalkeeper Bree Lamoreaux lost her bid for a shutout when Mustang’s Cashlie Bowman scored with 9:05 remaining. That was only the second Lady Bronco shot at goal in the half.

Mustang JV, though, put on the pressure in the end but Lamoreaux was up to it. She had saves with 5:33 and 2:31 left and stopped two other potential scoring threats by falling on the ball twice in the final few minutes, the last with 51 seconds remaining.

Enid’s JV fell to Duncan, 5-1 for seventh place. Juliana Gonzalez scored the Pacers’ goal. Southmoore shut out Clinton, 4-0 for fifth and Bethany beat Choctaw, 3-1 for third.

The Pacers will go to Western Heights on Tuesday.

