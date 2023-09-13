The Pacers and Plainsmen both finished in the top five overall, and some members in that range individually, at Ponca City as Enid’s cross country squads hit the trails again on Tuesday.
In the girls varsity race, the Pacers finished third, with an average time of 22:3. Team winner Yukon had a time of 21:4.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” said Pacers coach Mark Johnson.
Five of the Pacers finished in the top 20 and earned medals. All five also hit personal records in the event.
Eglan Gomez led the way, finishing fifth with a time of 2:30 less than a minute off the winner’s pace.
“She was an amazing standout,” Johnson said of Gomez.
Her time would have put her in the top 50 6A runners in the state last season, Johnson said.
Esmeralda Solis finished 11th, Camry Carmichael finished 16th, Jade Severe finished 17th and Sophia Faulk finished 20th.
The Pacers were without Gabi Hunter, Johnson said.
At the same meet last season, Enid ran an average of 24:13.
“Two minutes faster average last year at Regionals (at the same course), an average of a 22-minute 5K would have qualified us for state,” Johnson said.
The Plainsmen finished second in the boys varsity 5K with a time of 18:2, led by second place overall finisher Blake Jensen, who finished with a time of 16:49.
Three other Plainsmen finished in the fop 20 — Wyatt Hannick finished 13th, Camryn Gantt finished 16th and Carson Nault finished 19th.
