Enid concluded play at the El Reno tournament on Saturday with a 0-0 tie against Classen SAS and then faced host El Reno in the championship game.
Kate Bezdicek threw a two-hitter in the tie, as play was stopped after six innings due to rules in pool play games.
Enid’s two hits in the tie came from Kenee Adams and Annabelle Cotton. Bezdicek struck out seven batters and allowed one walk.
The championship game was postponed due to rain in the bottom of the second with Enid ahead, 3-1.
Cass Patterson had two RBI, and Cam Patterson threw two innings and allowed one hit and no earned runs.
The game will be finished on Sept. 26, when El Reno comes to Enid for the Pacers’ senior night.
Enid faces defending state champion Edmond Memorial at Pacer Field on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The Pacers are 4-1-1.
Enid coach Chris Jensen is undecided on who he will start on Monday.
