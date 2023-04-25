For the Enid News & Eagle
PONCA CITY — Enid’s girls fought through the rains all day to finish ninth with a team score of 419 at the 6A Eastern Regional golf championships at the Ponca City Country Club Tuesday.
Presley Blankenship shot a 98 for Enid, followed by Stella Stanley, 108; Shayde McFarland, 109; Addye Decker, 110; and Ava Owen, 119.
While the Pacers fell short of qualifying either as a team or any individuals, EHS coach David Lee said he was proud of his team.
“We hit a lot of good golf shots,’’ he said. “It rained the entire day, but the girls kept a great attitude. We showed a lot of improvement throughout the season.’’
Chisholm senior Calli Helterbrand failed to qualify at the 3A Western Regional at the Brent Bruehl Memorial Course in Purcell. Helterbrand shot a 112.
“It was a tough day to play,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “It was cold and wet. It rained pretty hard on us for about two-and-a-half to three hours, but that’s how it goes sometimes.’’
The Chisholm boys qualified as a team at a regional qualifier Monday in Kingfisher and will be playing in the regional at Purcell next Monday. Kingfisher also qualified
At the 2A regional at Riverside Golf Club in Clinton, Medford’s Skylar Anderson became the first Lady Cardinal ever to qualify for the state tournament with a 95.
Teammate Kylie Keller shot a 102 to come within four strokes of qualifying.
The Lady Cardinals failed to qualify as a team, but had their lowest score of the season with a 448. Kylie Lohmann had a 113, followed by Jessica Hansen, 139 and Kylee Junghanns, 144. Medford was playing for the first time as a team in a regional.
Anderson will be in the field for the state tournament May 3-4 at Falconhead in Burneyville.
“That’s pretty exciting,’’ said Medford coach Kara Locke. “We got a little lucky today. It was supposed to rain, but we just got a sprinkle. It was pretty cold.’’
OBA’s junior Karlie Fournier shot a 125 to complete her first year of high school golf.
“It was a learning year for her and the rest of the team,’’ said OBA coach Ashton Armstrong. “They will understand what tournament golf is all about because of that and will know what to expect. They showed a lot of improvement and were becoming more comfortable with their swings.’’
Pioneer senior Teagen Koontz shot a 105, seven shots off the individual cutoff.
“She drove the ball well, but had a little trouble with her short game,’’ said her father Brent. “The greens were pretty slow and she was a little inconsistent.’’
Hennessey junior Katie Meeker shot a 102, just four shots short of qualifying.
“She had a couple of tough holes, but other than that, she played great,’’ said Hennessey coach Keith Fletcher.
Kevin Trillo of Hennessey qualified as an individual for the boys’ regional at Sunset Hills in Guymon Monday. He will be trying to make the state field at the regional at Boiling Springs in Woodward.
Pond Creek-Hunter and Ringwood boys both qualified as a team.
