CHOCTAW — Enid’s girls accomplished their goals and a little more in finishing second to defending champion Choctaw at the Oklahoma Big Seven Conference cross country championships Tuesday.
The Pacers, with all five of their runners in the top 15, had 47 points to finish behind Choctaw, which had 23. Ponca City was third with 67 points, followed by Putnam City with 114 and Putnam City West with 193.
Sophia Faulk earned all-conference honors by finishing fourth with a time of 22:28:12 over the 5K course. She was followed by Gabi Hunter, 11th, 23:46.37; Camry Carmichael, 12th, 24:03.92; Sarah Bonebrake, 13th, 24:18.48; Abigail Poggenpohl, 15th, 24:50.54; Brianna Clayton, 19th, 26:13.45; and Katie Hopkinson, 25th, 27:55.92.
Hunter, Carmichael, Bonebrake and Poggenpohl earned honorable mention all-conference honors.
“Our goal was to get at least second,’’ said Enid coach Mark Johnson. “I was super proud of the girls. Everyone ran a good pace today.’’
Faulk didn’t get the time she was shooting for, but felt good at the end of the race, Johnson said.
“There was a big spread ahead of her and a big spread behind her,’’ Johnson said of Faulk. “She was basically running on her own which is a tough thing to do. We’re hoping she can have a PR at regionals (Oct. 22).’’
Bonebrake and Poggenpohl were pleasant surprises. Bonebrake took 30 seconds off her personal record while Poggenpohl took 1:08 off of hers.
“They really stepped it up today and helped us get second,’’ Johnson said. “I’m very proud of those two seniors.’’
Johnson said he hoped Hunter and Carmichael would be in the top 10 but said both battled to get 11th and 12th.
Hospkinson had her PR by a couple of seconds.
Esmeralda Solis earned the No. 7 spot for the regionals by finishing fourth in the JV race with a time of 26:56.42. Solis has battled injuries most of the season.
“She solidified her spot for regionals,’’ Johnson said. “If she can remain healthy, she can be our seventh girl at regionals. The girls are getting faster. We’re hoping to have a good showing at regionals.’’
The boys finished third with 61 points behind Choctaw (22) and Putnam City (56).
Blake Jensen, fifth, 18:04.09 and Landon Jung, 10th, earned all-conference honors with personal best times. Zane Briix, 14th, 19:30.14 and Hudson Plummer, 15th, 19:31.40, were honorable mention selections. Both had PRs with Plummer exceeding his by 45 seconds.
Other times were Matthew Reames, 17th, 19:36.95; Camryn Gantt, 20th, 19:45.20; and Wyatt Hannick, 22nd, 19;52.09.
“We did really well today,’’ said EHS coach Justin DeClerck. “One of our boys (No. 2 runner Gantt) struggled but we had a couple of others (Briix and Plummer) to step up to fill the void. Hopefully, Camryn puts this behind him and looks forward to regionals.’’
DeClerck had hoped to finish at least second, but pointed out Enid’s average time (19:08) was four seconds faster than Putnam City’s (19:12).
“It was a really good day for us,’’ DeClerck said. “This is the time of year that we want to start peaking. We are right where we want to be. We hope we can carry this momentum into regionals.’’
Both JV teams were second to Choctaw.
The regional sites and assignments in all classes will be announced Friday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
