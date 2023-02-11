Enid’s Shae Salinas will be going for her second state tournament berth Monday and Tuesday at the girls’ Western regional at Mustang.

Salinas became the first Enid girl to qualify for state when she was third at 110 at last year’s regional.

Salinas was voted the outstanding girls wrestler at the Norman Invitational Dec. 17 when she pinned her way through the tournament.

She will be joined by Katie Fuksa, 100 and Rhyan Rader, 120, who were third and fourth at Norman. The top five will qualify for state. EHS coach Trent Holland expects Salinas to be seeded.

“I think we have an excellent chance there,’’ Holland said. “They have been training hard and wrestling well. We have fixed a few things here and there and we’re peaking at the right time.’’

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

