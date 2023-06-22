The Enid Pacers wrapped up the summer softball league with a doubleheader on Tuesday at Kellet Park. The Pacers finished the season 8-0, but coach Chris Jensen doesn’t look into the record too much.
“It wasn’t a ton of games, but we got four doubleheaders out of it,” Jensen said. “I don’t take a lot of stock in that (the record). A lot of teams we played could have had girls at camps just like we did. I use it as more secondary or supplemental to what the girls are doing already.”
Jensen said he used Katelyn Bezdicek, Cam Patterson and Rylee Tedford as pitchers.
Jensen got a chance to see the incoming freshman trio of Kenlee Adams, Andee Rader and Cass Patterson.
“I got to watch them and be around them,” Jensen said. “They bring a lot to the table, so we will see how they fit in. I’m looking forward to that. They looked good. All three of them are playing some pretty high-quality travel ball this summer, so when I was able to get them once or twice a week, it was good to see them.”
The Pacers have been making use of their new indoor batting cages and locker room at Pacer Field, using it to hit and prepare. The lockers are due to be delivered Thursday.
“We hit in there quite a bit and I open it up at nights for girls to hit and we went in and hit prior to summer league games,” Jensen said. “I can’t speak positive enough about the school district and what they’ve done. It is first-class.”
The Pacers will begin practice on July 17 and open the season at Pacer Field on Aug. 7 against Woodward.
