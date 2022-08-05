After being bounced out at the regional tournament in 2021, the Enid Pacers softball team is looking to rebound and improve in coach Chris Jensen’s third season.
The Pacers won nine games in Jensen’s first season and 12 last year, steadily improving.
“Our expectations have always been high,” he said. “I feel this year we are going to be able to put a team on the field that is going to exceed that. We are confident right now, the girls have been working really hard. I’m just really happy with everyone’s attitude.”
Enid was the three seed in the regional tournament last season before losing to Broken Arrow and Ponca City to end the season.
The roster is stacked with returning players for Jensen’s squad.
“It always starts off with our seniors,” he said.
He has three seniors this season; Mady Withey, Saherena Williams and Desirae Sutton. Sutton and Williams were two of the aces for the Pacers in the spring slow-pitch season.
“Mady has been excellent in the circle pitching,” he said. “Saherena is a two-year starter and is a girl who will be at the top of the charts in one-base percentage, we look for her to be the spark to get us going. Desirae Sutton has been with us four years and has been having a good offseason.”
Jensen expects all three to be major contributors for the Pacers. Below the senior trio are two experienced girls in Camryn Patterson and Kate Bezdicek.
“We are going to be looking to them to hit in the middle of the order,” Jensen said. “I think our strong point right now is our defense.”
That defense is led by a pair of catchers; junior Chloee Robinson and sophomore Jeslynn Stuber.
Jensen says the biggest challenge for the Pacers is one that most sports have.
“When you go to the big cities you have to have the confidence that you can play with them,” he said. “I think we have shown flashes of that at times. I think this year we just need to work on putting a full seven innings together.”
The final tuneup for the Pacers was a three-day preseason scrimmage festival held at Pacers Field. It gave Jensen a final chance to see his team before the games start counting for their record.
“You like to see hits,” he said. “What I like to see is the pitchers hitting their spots and throwing strikes and what the girls are doing when they get a ball hit to them and if they are making the right play.”
The Pacers open against Bartlesville on Monday and have their first home game on Tuesday against Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.