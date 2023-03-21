PONCA CITY, Okla. — Enid’s girls golf team had a team score of 431 at the Ponca City Invitational Tuesday at the Ponca City Country Club.
Presley Blankenship had a 104, 19 shots better than she did at the ever-tough Oak Tree Family Course on March 6. Stella Stanley improved her score from 128 to a 107.
Other EHS scores were Ava Owens, 106; Shay McFarland, 114 and Brylie Cox, 130.
“It was still a tough course,’’ said Enid coach David Lee. “We showed a lot of improvement. That course is going to be one of the regional sites so it’s going to help us a lot having played there.
The girls next two tournaments will be at Choctaw March 28 and Jenks March 29.
The Enid boys will open their season on Thursday at Sand Springs.
