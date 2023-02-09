EPS Wrestle

Enid wrestlers JR Gonn-zales (left), Madison Owens (center) and Cally Mery (right) pose after the state junior high wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5 in Oklahoma City. (Reese Becker / Enid News & Eagle)

Hey Reese, here are the names of the kids.  JR Gonzalez (Longfellow) 5th place at 92lbs.  Cally Merry (Waller) 4th place at 80lbs and our 1st girls State Champion,  Madison Owens (Waller) at 96lbs. And Jerry Venable 8th at 88lbs. 

 Reese Becker | Enid News & Eagle

With girls wrestling increasing in popularity across the state and country, Enid Public Schools now has its first junior high girls state champion in Waller seventh-grader Madison Owens.

Owens went 24-0 with 21 wins vis pin this season and won the state title in the 96lb. weight class.

"We did really well " said junior high coach Steve Bartley. "Our girls got second in the Kingfisher tournament. We had 20 girls this year and several had never wrestled. It shows that if you set up a program and get kids interested you can get a good program set up."

The win is also big for EHS, said coach Trent Holland.

"Having her win a state championship will start attracting more girls," Holland said. " We had no junior high girls last year. It say a lot about program. Wrestling is growing and expanding for girls in Oklahoma."

Longfellow seventh-grader JR Gonzales placed fifth in the 92lb. weight class, Gonzales was 20-4 this season. Seventh-grader Cally Merry from Waller also placed fourth in girls and 82lbs.

Eighth-grader Jerry Venable was eighth in the 88lbs. weight class. Venable was 16-8 this season

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Becker is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Reese? Send an email to rbecker@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you