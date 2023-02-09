Enid wrestlers JR Gonn-zales (left), Madison Owens (center) and Cally Mery (right) pose after the state junior high wrestling tournament Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4 and 5 in Oklahoma City. (Reese Becker / Enid News & Eagle)

Hey Reese, here are the names of the kids. JR Gonzalez (Longfellow) 5th place at 92lbs. Cally Merry (Waller) 4th place at 80lbs and our 1st girls State Champion, Madison Owens (Waller) at 96lbs. And Jerry Venable 8th at 88lbs.