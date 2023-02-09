With girls wrestling increasing in popularity across the state and country, Enid Public Schools now has its first junior high girls state champion in Waller seventh-grader Madison Owens.
Owens went 24-0 with 21 wins vis pin this season and won the state title in the 96lb. weight class.
"We did really well " said junior high coach Steve Bartley. "Our girls got second in the Kingfisher tournament. We had 20 girls this year and several had never wrestled. It shows that if you set up a program and get kids interested you can get a good program set up."
The win is also big for EHS, said coach Trent Holland.
"Having her win a state championship will start attracting more girls," Holland said. " We had no junior high girls last year. It say a lot about program. Wrestling is growing and expanding for girls in Oklahoma."
Longfellow seventh-grader JR Gonzales placed fifth in the 92lb. weight class, Gonzales was 20-4 this season. Seventh-grader Cally Merry from Waller also placed fourth in girls and 82lbs.
Eighth-grader Jerry Venable was eighth in the 88lbs. weight class. Venable was 16-8 this season
