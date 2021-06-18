Mason Overstreet of Kingfisher fired off a (-3) 67 in the first round of the Wichita Open on Thursday at Crestview Country Club.
Overstreet is tied for 26th and is four shots off the leader the two leaders, Taylor Moore and Kevin Lucas. He carded five birdies and two bogeys on the day.
Overstreet earned a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour event after placing in the top four of the qualifying event at Sand Creek Station Golf Course on Monday, June 14, 2021. It’s the second time the former Arkansas Razorback has earned a spot in a Korn Ferry tournament, after participating in the Wichita Open as an amateur in 2018.
He’s coming off a win last weekend at the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am, an All Pro Tour event, where he shot 66-71-71-69 to win the tournament by a stroke.
He’ll begin his second round on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:01 a.m.
