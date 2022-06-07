Pioneer football coach Gus Overstreet likes to think there’s a reason his Mustangs have had six straight winning seasons and seven straight trips to the playoffs.
The Mustangs have been reloading instead of rebuilding taking the next man up philosophy.
Pioneer graduated eight seniors from last year’s 10-2 team that lost to Shattuck 30-14 in the Class B quarterfinals and went 36-17 over their careers, but the Mustangs didn’t miss a step during a recently concluded spring football session.
“I was really pleased with the boys,’’ Overstreet said. “We had a lot of young kids step up. They did a good job playing different positions. We have always preached next man up and that has made us a stronger program.”
Rowdy Hoy and Caden Humphries, running backs last year, could be the top players.
“Cade looked great,’’ Overstreet said. “As a safety, he was getting the kids in the right spots. He’s getting stronger and stronger as a running back.’’
Returning interior linemen Sean Rich, Erik Alatorre and Cody Moody did a great job showing the younger ones the ropes, Overstreet said. “They are stepping up as leaders.’’
Roque DeLaTorre, a tight end and linebacker last season could be more of a hybrid on offense. He “might be carrying the ball’’ at either fullback or tailback.’’
The Mustangs had three practices before going to a team camp last week at Cherokee where they went against the host Chiefs, Medford and Pond Creek-Hunter.
“The defense flew to the ball,’’ Overstreet said.
He singled out Kyce O’Donnell, who moved from linebacker to cornerback.
“He shut people down,’’ Overstreet said. “He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he’s not afraid to go up against anybody.’’
Chisholm transfer Jordan Peace, who can play tight end, fullback, linebacker and defensive end, also stepped up, Overstreet said.
Rising freshman Christian Morrow, who weighs anywhere from 125 to 135 pounds soaking wet, can be both a running and receiving threat out of the backfield with his speed.
Overstreet is handing over play calling duties to third-year assistant Stetson Broce, the son of retired Ringwood coach Deoan Broce.
“The boys have responded to him real well,’’ Overstreet said. “I’m handing him the keys to the offense and letting him take the keys and take it for a ride.’’
Broce is old school, emphasizing Overstreet’s ground-and-pound playstyle, but he will be putting in a few new wrinkles.
Overstreet will still coach the offensive line and the defense.
The Mustangs will be at the Covington-Douglas passing league later this month.
The Mustangs have had 17 to 20 players at their summer weightlifting sessions on a daily basis.
The Mustangs will be in District B-7 with Barnsdall, Drumright, Olice, Regent Prep and Yale.
Because of a late start scheduling, the Mustangs will have only nine games this season. They have a rugged slate with Shattuck in week zero, defending state champion Laverne in week one, Weleetka in week two and Velma-Alma in week four. They will be idle in weeks three and five, the week before district play.
“We’re going to be battle-tested,’’ Overstreet said. “We’ll know what to expect before district play and the playoffs.’’
Weleetka and Regent Prep are the only teams Pioneer hasn’t seen in recent years. Pioneer had wins over Olive, 48-0; Barnsdall, 50-0; and Yale, 54-6 in district play last year and lost to Laverne, 36-14 in a non-district game.
