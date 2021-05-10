The Outlaws dropped their first game of the season in a 98-96 loss to the Houston Push on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
The loss pushes Enid out of sole possession of first place in the Central Conference.
Enid trailed by 29 points with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter before going on a run to cut the lead to 96-93, with 1:29 remaining in the game. Two big free throws by Houston’s Alanie Moore extended the lead to two possessions, and the Outlaws couldn’t recover.
“We didn’t play Outlaw basketball in the first half of the game,” Enid head coach Ed Corporal said. “We challenged our guys to come back — one offensive possession and one defensive stand at a time. We responded from 29 down to come back make a game of it. I credit my guys for hanging in there and playing tough, hard-nosed basketball in the second half.”
Enid was led by another big game from Charlie Marquadt, who has now scored career-highs in back-to-back nights, after scoring 28 points on Sunday and 24 on Saturday against Midtown Prestige. Marquadt went 13-21 from behind the 3-point line in two games over the weekend.
Wayne Runnels was just short of a double-double with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chance Comanche finished with 16 points and 11 boards.
Houston’s Moore scored a team-high 23 points and was a perfect four-for-four from deep. No other Houston player had more than 20 points, but six scored in double figures.
Enid and Houston are now tied atop the Central Conference at 9-1, with both teams' only loss coming to the other. Enid won the first matchup between the two squads, 106-99 in Houston.
The Outlaws will get their first look at the Dallas Skyline on Saturday before hosting Omaha’s Finest on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
