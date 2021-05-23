The Outlaws won their first meeting with the Shreveport Mavericks on Saturday, 117-112 at the Stride Bank Center.
The win gives Enid sole possession of second place in the Central Conference after both teams came into the game tied at 10-2 on the season. Chance Comanche scored a game-high 32 points on 13-16 shooting and 16 rebounds, with four coming on the offensive glass.
“I feel like we played really well from the beginning,” Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal said. “We played with a little sense of urgency, played with some pride. I’m very proud of them.”
The Outlaws took a 59-52 lead into halftime behind 18 points from Comanche and they led by as many as 13 points before Shreveport brought the game back within striking distance.
The Mavericks had a chance to steal the game late, taking a 93-91 lead with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Outlaws went on a quick run to extend the lead to eight.
Corporal knows Shreveport head coach Steve Tucker from his days coaching against him with the Arkansas Rim Rockers. He said that gave him some idea of the team they’d be facing on Saturday, but thought that some of the sets Tucker’s squad was running were a little different from what his players are used to.
“He kind of threw some stuff at us that we aren’t really used to seeing,” Corporal said.
Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III went down in the first half with an ankle sprain and was unable to finish out the game. Corporal said he doesn’t yet know the severity of the injury, but expects to have a better idea on Sunday.
“It’s got to be pretty bad for him not to play, because that’s one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached,” Corporal said.
With Waters out, Enid turned to Devin Harris to take over the point guard role, who made his first appearance for the Outlaws on Saturday. Harris responded by scoring 16 points on four-of-six shooting and pulled down five rebounds to go along with seven assists. He was six-of-eight from the foul line.
Harris scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Corporal said he wasn’t even expecting Harris to play on Saturday.
“He’s going to really help us a lot, even though Lindy has done a phenomenal job taking over, and now that’s going to free him up so that he can score a little bit more,” he said.
Shreveport’s AJ Mosley scored a team-high 31 points, six rebounds and six assists. Enid’s Charlie Marquardt added 20 points on four-of-five shooting from deep.
The Outlaws are now riding a three-game winning streak after dropping two straight.
“I always tell them, ‘Take care of one game at a time,’ because we’re playing for something bigger than just this game. Every game from here on out is almost like a playoff game.”
The Outlaws will have a quick turnaround, facing the Dallas Skyline at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
