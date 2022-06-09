Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Outlaws got off to a hot start in the The Basketball League’s Central Conference semifinals, downing the Dallas Skyline 114-100 Wednesday night at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid, which finished atop the Central with a 20-4 regular season record, was led in scoring by Daylon Guy, who scored 37 points on 15-of-23 shooting. He was also 3-of-8 from 3-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line.
Darin Johnson contributed 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting from long range. Ricardo Artis II and Kierra Moore contributed 19 points and 17 points, respectively.
The Outlaws again face Dallas at the Stride Bank Center at 7 p.m. tonight. If they win, they move on to the second round to face either Potawatomi or Shreveport. A win by Dallas would necessitate a winner-moves-on contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
