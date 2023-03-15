Fresh off a 95-89 loss in the home opener, the Enid Outlaws prepare to welcome defending TBL champions, the Shreveport Mavericks, into Stride Bank Center on Thursday.
The game will pit the last two season’s champions against each other, as the Outlaws won the title in 2021, the franchise’s first season.
Coming in at 2-2, the loss Sunday snapped a two-game winning streak.
Coach Ed Corporal said he felt like he should apologize to the people of Enid and vowed that the team will play better.
At Sunday’s game, it was announced that former second-round NBA draft pick and NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis would be an assistant coach. He was not at Sunday’s loss, but is expected to be in town for Thursday’s game.
Marvin Johnson, an Oklahoma alum, leads the team in assists with 4.7 and free throw percentage at 64.3%.
Kaylon Tippins and Amari McCray are both averaging a block per game and lead the team.
Enid’s leading scorer is Ethan Chargois, averaging 23.3 points per game. He also leads the team in rebounds per game with 15.
Shreveport knocked Enid out of the 2022 playoffs in the conference finals on the way to the TBL title and is 2-1 this season, and on a two-game winning streak.
Tip-off is 7 p.m. Thursday.
