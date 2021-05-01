The undefeated Outlaws will put it’s league-leading record on the line on Saturday when it faces the Little Rock Lightning on Saturday in Little Rock, Ark.
The Outlaws and Lightning have already met once this season, a 97-71 Enid win also in Little Rock. Little Rock is 1-5 on the season, handing the Shreveport Mavericks its only loss in its first game of the season.
The Outlaws sit a game ahead of the Mavericks and Houston Push (5-1) in the Central Conference standings. Enid is led by former Arizona Wildcat Chance Comanche who is averaging a league-high 29.8 points per game while shooting 66% from the field and 11.7 rebounds per game which is third in the league according to TBL’s website.
Enid ranks third in the league in scoring at 125.8 points per game and fifth in shooting percentage at 56%. Former NOC Enid forward Wayne Runnels has also given Enid a boost this season with 23.8 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds per game.
Enid’s Charlie Marquadt is third in the league in 3-pointers made this season with 26 and has scored 18.8 points per game. Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III has averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting at a 51% clip from the field and 36% from deep.
Enid will have a quick turnaround before playing the Waco Royals on Sunday at 4 p.m.
