The Enid Outlaws extended their winning streak to three on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center, dominating Waco, 128-79.
The win never seemed to be in question. The Outlaws led 13-0 early, part of a 32-point first quarter.
Four points from Ricardo Artis led the Outlaws’ early charge, while Waco shot only 4-20 in the opening quarter.
“The last few games we have been really disappointed in our starts,” said Outlaws coach Mark Dannhoff. “It’s been a point of emphasis. We got two quick steals and two quick dunks by Ricky (Artis) and got out in transition.”
Things just got better from there for Enid, and by the end of the first half, it led by 31.
Twelve Outlaws saw action, with Marcus Wallace being held out with a groin injury. Chuck Guy and Artis combined to go 11-11 on free throws, while Guy was perfect from 2. The Outlaws were 27-35 from inside the arc and 47-90 overall.
Artis finished with a double-double, 20 points and 13 rebounds. Artis only played three quarters, reluctant to come out, even with the game firmly in hand.
“We talked about it before the game, and I said if the starters get it done, we can rest up a little,” Artis said. “We started off hard and let the second and third lines finish it off for us.”
Guy finished with 16 points. Corey Boyd led the team with 23 points.
“It’s tough because we should be 4-0 right now,” Boyd said of the winning streak. “I feel like since the first game, we have turned it all around. We know the goal each night.”
Enid is on the road this week before returning to the Stride Bank Center on Sunday at 4 p.m against the Little Rock Lightning.
