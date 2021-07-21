The Outlaws picked up a series-shifting win on the road in Game 1 of The Basketball League Finals on Wednesday, defeating the Syracuse Stallions 129-108.
Charlie Marquardt finished the game with a season-high 39 points and was eight-of-15 from behind the arc to go along with six rebounds and six assists. Marquardt nearly set a season-high in scoring in the first half alone with 27 points on five-of-seven shooting from outside to give Enid a 66-58 advantage heading into the break.
Enid scored its highest point total in the third quarter (39 points) to take a commanding 26-point lead going into the final period. Despite Marquardt’s career night from the 3-point line, the Outlaws actually did most of their damage offensively in the paint.
They outscored the Stallions 74-48 in the paint and pulled down 24 offensive boards, which they converted into 29 second-chance points. The Outlaws also grabbed a combined 61 rebounds, 20 more than the Stallions.
Enid converted on 52% of their 99 field goal attempts, while the Stallions shot 44% from the field on 95 attempts. Enid turned 17 Syracuse turnovers into 31 fast break points.
Chance Comanche scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting and a game-high 15 rebounds. Tavares Sledge finished the game with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Devin Harris registered 12 assists to go along with 19 points.
Syracuse was led by Trahson Burrell, who scored 33 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists.
The win gives Enid two chances to win one game at home to claim the TBL Championship. The two teams will meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. Game 3 will be on Sunday at 6 p.m., if the Stallions win Game 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.