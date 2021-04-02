Enid’s newest sports team, the Enid Outlaws, will be hosting an exhibition game on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Stride Bank Center.
The team has also released its 2021 roster which includes former Oklahoma State Cowboys Lindy Waters III and Curtis Jones. Jones transferred to the Cowboys after two years at Indiana University. Jones was a four-star prospect coming out of high school according to 247sports.com and was ranked the No. 85 recruit in the country in the class of 2016.
The Outlaws also added former NOC Enid forward Wayne Runnels who led the Jets to two Region 2 championship games. Runnels was the Region 2 Player of the Year and the second leading scorer in program history before transferring to Creighton.
The team will feature three former NBA G-League players in Charlie Marquardt, Chance Comanche and Kevin Young. Comanche is an athletic big man from the University of Arizona while Young played college ball for Loyola Marymount before transferring to Kansas. The six-foot-eight forward also represented Puerto Rico in the 2009 U19 World Championships.
The team will also be holding a training camp for boys and girls from the 4th to 8th grade every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. starting on April 8 and ending May 27.
Registration is $120 for eight sessions and will include a tee shirt. Camps will be held at the Denny Price Family YMCA.
