The Outlaws begin the last step of their journey to a championship on Wednesday , July 21 in New York.
They take on the Syracuse Stallions in Game 1 of The Basketball League Finals at 7:30 p.m.
Both teams took similar routes to make it to the final round. Syracuse finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference and swept their first round opponent before dropping their first game of the Eastern Conference Championship to the Jamestown Jackals.
They went on to win their next two games to advance to the semifinals where they swept the Indy Express.
Houston played the Outlaws to a decisive Game 3 in the Central Conference Championship, but Enid had no problem sweeping Omaha and San Diego in their other two playoff series.
Despite the similarities in the outcomes of those series, the games themselves were very different. Syracuse’s seven playoff wins came by an average of 14.6 points per game, with their only loss coming by six points. They escaped with narrow victories in their two semifinal games, winning 117-116 in Game 1 and 102-99 in Game 2.
The Outlaws, meanwhile, have been able to cruise through the playoffs. They’ve won their six playoff games by an average of 26.3 points per game and lost their only game to the Push by 20 points. They’ve had four wins of 20 points or more including a 164-110 win over Omaha and a 37-point win over the Guardians in Game 1 of the semifinals.
Enid won its two semifinal games by an average of 33 points per game.
The Stallions offense is led in scoring by Trahson Burrell who has averaged 23.8 points per game this season and 12.5 rebounds per game, which ranks third in the league. Syracuse leads the TBL in scoring offense this season at 124.7 points per game 48% shooting.
Games 2 and 3 will be played in Enid on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m., respectively.
