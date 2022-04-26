The Enid Outlaws extended their winning streak to five games and took possession of the top spot in The Basketball League’s Central Division with a 102-86 win over Little Rock on Sunday.
The Outlaws led wire-to-wire, dominating Little Rock, a team with one win this season.
The Outlaws shot 43% from the field, with Chuck Guy and Ricardo Artis III being the only players to eclipse 20 points. Artis had a team-leading 23 on 10-13 shooting while Guy had 22 on 10-20 shooting.
As a team, the Outlaws shot 7-30 from the three-point line, with no player having more than one three as Enid shot 23% from deep.
While the shooting for the Outlaws cooled down, the defense took over. Enid forced 32 turnovers, scoring 29 points off turnovers.
Little Rock out-rebounded Enid, 64-48, but Enid led in second chance points, 19-17. The Outlaws dominated in the paint, scoring 56 points.
At one point, Enid led by as many as 30 points, despite the Outlaws’ biggest run being a seven-point run.
Both teams struggled on free throws, Enid making 50% while Little Rock was a tick better at 52%.
Four Outlaws scored in double digits: Artis, Guy, Vengie Wallis and Kierra Moore. Moore scored 18, while Wallis scored 10.
Kadavion Evans scored three, while playing just 11 minutes. Evans was 1-10 scoring and did not start.
With the win, Enid is atop the standings, tied with Potawatomi. The Outlaws, however, own the tiebreaker over the Fire.
Enid has the third-best scoring defense in the central, allowing only 1,371 points this season. Beaumont leads, but has played four fewer games, while Shreveport is second and has played one less game. Enid plays at Rockwall on Friday.
