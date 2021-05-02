The Outlaws picked up their seventh-straight win on Saturday in a 100-80 win over the Little Rock Lightning.
Chance Comanche led the team in scoring with 21 points on 52% shooting from the floor and picked up a season-high 18 rebounds. Charlie Marquadt wasn’t far behind with 20 points on 53% shooting and was three-of-eight from behind the arc.
Enid took a 26-17 lead into the second quarter, but a solid second quarter from the Lightning gave them a 45-44 lead going into intermission. The Outlaws pulled away again in the third quarter, outscoring Little Rock 34-17.
Little Rock’s Deonta Terrell scored a game-high 23 points on 36% shooting and was three-of-six from 3-point range. The Outlaws were able to gain a 53-30 advantage on the boards and shot 54% from the field and 40% from three.
Wayne Runnels scored 17 points and had seven rebounds.
The top team in the Central Conference, Enid will put its perfect 7-0 record on the line on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center against the Waco Royals at 4 p.m.
