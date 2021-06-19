The Outlaws escaped Shreveport with a 116-110 win over the Mavericks on Friday to earn their 10th straight win.
Enid carried a 62-55 lead into the second half but were outscored 31-22 in the third, putting them at a two point disadvantage heading into the fourth. It’s the longest winning streak of the season for the Outlaws, who previously won nine straight out of the gates before dropping back-to-back games to the Houston Push and Dallas Skyline.
Enid relied on their entire lineup to get the win. None of the Outlaws scored 20 points in the game, but had seven players in double-digits. Chance Comanche led the team with 19 points on seven-of-10 shooting and 10 rebounds. He scored 11 of those points in the fourth quarter alone.
Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III showed a return to form on Friday with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The Mavericks finished with three players scoring over 20 points, with A.J. Mosby and Jordan Lyons leading the way with 26 points each.
Enid continues their five-game road stretch on Sunday when they play Midtown Prestige at 3 p.m. in Wichita. The Outlaws are still hoping that Houston slips up in their final four games of the season. Houston sits in first in the Central Conference at 19-1 and has gone 1-1 against the Outlaws this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.