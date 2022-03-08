A mammoth two-game stretch from Kadavion Evans helped lead the Enid Outlaws to a split to open The Basketball League season.
Enid dropped the season opener to the Sugar Land Imperials 117-115 on Sunday, but on Monday night, Enid roared back and toppled the Beaumont Panthers, 125-112.
Enid led the lion’s share of the first game of the weekend and built a 60-48 halftime lead. The Imperials weren’t going down without a fight, though.
With two minutes left, both teams were well in triple digits and Enid looked to be closing in on a win in the season opener, leading by four. Sugar Land had other ideas, and with 1.8 seconds left, the Imperials tied the game at 115 apiece.
A trio of clutch free throws by Sugar Land’s Tyronne Jordan put the Imperials up for the first time since the opening stages of the game and stole victory from the Outlaws.
Kadavion Evans led the Outlaws with 25 points. Corey Boyd had 18, while Ricardo Artis III had 15.
Evans had 29 points on Monday night, but did not lead the team in scoring — that honor went to Artis, who had 33 points in the win. Daylon Guy had a double-double with 13 points and six boards.
The Outlaws had to come back from an 11-point deficit but ran out to a seven-point halftime lead and never looked back. The Panthers had a flurry of attempts at coming back, but each attempt was thwarted by the Outlaws’ defense as the defending league champs took control of the game late.
Enid hosts Potawatomie in the Outlaws home opener at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.