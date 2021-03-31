Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Outlaws have announced the signing of former Oklahoma State guard and Norman-native Lindy Waters III according to a press release from the organization.
The six-foot-six guard started 104 games with the Cowboys from 2016-2020, averaging 10.5 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was the 11th OSU player to ever reach at least 1,000 points, 250 assists and 100 steals in their career.
Waters celebrates his Kiowa and Cherokee heritage and was named “Indian of the Year” at the 2018 American Indian Exposition whose previous honorees include Willie Nelson, Roy Rogers and Crystal Gayle.
Waters went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.
“First off, thank you to the Enid Outlaws for giving me an opportunity to play basketball,” Waters said in the press release, “This past year has been tough for all of us, but its time things went back to normal. I’m excited for the City of Enid and its people.”
The long, athletic guard was the No. 4 high school recruit in Oklahoma in 2016 and held offers from Butler, Cincinnati, Clemson, Harvard, Houston, Iowa State and Oklahoma.
“We are very excited to have Lindy join us,” Enid head coach Ed Corporal said, “He is going to be a great addition to the Outlaws and will help us on our quest to win a championship.”
The Outlaws inaugural season begins on April 9 when the team takes on Omaha’s Finest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.