The Enid Outlaws are playoff bound again. After capturing The Basketball League’s national title in 2021, the Outlaws clinched a spot in the postseason with a win over Rockwall last weekend.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” said Outlaws head coach Mark Dannhoff. “I told the guys Sunday after we played Rockwall that they have earned this opportunity. It’s a really close-knit group of guys that really love each other and want to see each other succeed.”
But don’t call it a return trip, this is a far cry from the 2021 team that won it all. This year’s squad only has one player from the championship winning roster on it, Quantel Denson.
Three players, Ricardo Artis II, Chuck Guy and Darin Johnson are averaging over 20 points per game but recently the team has seen KD Moore and Trent Jones see increased roles.
Over the last weekend, Jones scored 32 points to up his average on the season to 5.7 per game. Jones’ rebounds per game sit right above two.
“This past weekend expanded my role a lot,” said Jones. “I’ve been coming off the bench here and there but this past weekend I got 20 minutes in both games. I just want to do what the team needs and bring intensity to the defensive end.”
Moore averages over 13 points per game and is among the team leaders in rebounds with five per game.
“I went from a low minute, energy guy to an everyday starter,” said Moore. “I play hard and that’s all I can do. I love to control what I can control.”
After winning six of the first seven games, the Outlaws lost two in a row and were looking up in the central division standings.
Now, at 19-3, the Outlaws have the best record in the league and have a 13 game winning streak. The Outlaws have also allowed the least points in the central.
“At the All-Star break we said we had 12 games left and needed to take them one at a time,” Dannhoff said, “They have taken that mentality and it’s put us where we are now. We never look beyond the next day and just focus on each day.”
As defending champions, everyone is trying to know off the Outlaws.
“There’s definitely a target on our back,” said Moore. “Any time you are number one anywhere there is a target on your back.”
Guy leads the team in assists with eight while Artis leads in field goal percentage, making 60% of his shots and scores 21 points per game, the most of the Outlaws.Artis also leads the team with 9.5 rebounds per game
Enid hosts Shreveport on Saturday and Beaumont on Sunday to wrap up the regular season.
