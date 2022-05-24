Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pottawatomie and Tillman. In northern Texas, Baylor, Foard, Knox, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue through tonight. Some of these storms may produce locally heavy rainfall, and flooding will be possible especially in areas where numerous thunderstorms move through the same locations. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood