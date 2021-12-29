Enid News & Eagle
With just over three months until The Basketball League (TBL) tips off its fifth season, the defending-champion Enid Outlaws have announced that the team will be returning to the Stride Bank Center for a 12-game home schedule in 2022 beginning on March 11 against the Potawatomi Fire.
All games will be played on Fridays through Sundays and season tickets can be purchased now by contacting the Stride Bank Center at (580) 234-1919.
The TBL added an additional 14 teams across the country to bring the league’s total up to 43 teams. Among them were the Potawatomi Fire, a team based out of Shawnee, that is owned by the Citizen Potawatomi Nation — giving the league two teams in the state of Oklahoma.
The league will once again be split between four conferences: East, Midwest, Central and West. The Outlaws will once again be playing in the Central Conference alongside previous foes the Dallas Skyline, Little Rock Lightning, Shreveport Mavericks and Waco Royals.
Meanwhile, Omaha’s Finest, Midtown Prestige and Lewisville Lightning will not be competing in the Central Conference or the TBL this season. The Fire, Beaumont (Texas) Panthers and Rockwall (Texas) 76ers will be taking their place in the Central Conference next season, with all three entering their inaugural season.
The Panthers, who are scheduled to play in Enid for its home finale on May 29, is co-owned by former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins.
Teams are still in the process of sorting out their rosters for the upcoming season, with the TBL draft coming on Feb. 5-6.
Enid set a TBL-record going 30-3 on its way to a TBL championship last season.
Here’s a look at the Outlaws’ full home schedule for 2022:
March 11 — Potawatomi Fire, 7 p.m.
March 13 — Waco Royals, 4 p.m.
March 20 — Little Rock Lightning, 4 p.m.
March 27 — Rockwall 76ers, 4 p.m.
April 1 — Potawatomi Fire, 7 p.m.
April 8 — Potawatomi Fire, 7 p.m.
April 9 — Rockwall 76ers, 6 p.m.
April 21 — Houston Push, 7 p.m.
May 8 — Dallas Skyline, 4 p.m.
May 15 — Little Rock Lightning, 4 p.m.
May 28 — Shreveport Mavericks, 6 p.m.
May 29 — Beaumont Panthers, 4 p.m.
