The defending The Basketball League champion Enid Outlaws open their home slate at the Stride Bank Center at 7 p.m. Friday against Potawatomi after going 1-1 on their opening road trip.
“I thought it was a weekend of learning about each other,” said Outlaws coach Mark Dannhoff. “They are still trying to get to know me and things I like and how I do things. I’m also trying to learn them, but we still don’t have a solid rotation. We had an exhibition game and tried to play everyone, but there was no rhyme or reason to playing a lineup.”
The Outlaws opened the season last Sunday, losing to Sugar Land 117-115. The next night, Enid defeated the Beaumont Panthers 126-112.
“There were a lot of encouraging things in both games,” Dannhoff said. “We are certainly disappointed that we didn’t finish the first one, but we learned from it and matured a little bit. We still have a bit to go.”
One of the stars of the weekend was Kadavion Evans, one of a handful of new players for the Outlaws. Evans scored 25 against Sugar Land and 29 against Beaumont.
“The big thing for me was getting on the court and getting a feel of how the team will play,” Evans said. “They make it easy for me to do what I do. It was fun getting out there and playing with them for the first time.”
Evans’ road to the TBL and to Enid was not the smoothest. While at Louisiana-Lafayette, Evans missed significant time with a back injury before transferring to LSU-Shreveport to finish his collegiate career.
“I actually missed two or three seasons,” Evans said. “It was tough mentally and physically. I was doing everything I could to get back on the court. Looking back on it, it made me a better person and made me more hungry when I got back on the court.”
Fan support will be key for the defending champs as they host their first home games of the 2022 campaign.
“I was really impressed with the fans and their support and how involved they were in the games when we had our exhibition games,” Dannhoff said. “Now, we are playing Potawatomi and Little Rock this weekend. The excitement of celebrating last year’s success should be a great environment. We have such great fans. That helps inspire the players.”
Quantel Denson is the only player returning from the 2021 championship season, but there are a plethora of reasons for fans to be excited about this team. Along with Denson and Evans, Ricardo Artis III is expected to be a big contributor. Artis went to Wiley College in Texas and scored 37 points against Beaumont.
Daylon Guy had a double-double against Beaumont and had 13 points. Guy went to Arkansas-Little Rock and averaged nine points per game in college.
Enid also plays host to Waco at 4 p.m. Sunday.
