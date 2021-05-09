Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Outlaws kept their perfect record alive on Saturday, knocking off 0-9 Midtown Prestige, 156-106 at the Stride Bank Center for their ninth-straight win.
The win secures Enid’s spot as the No. 1 team in the Central Conference heading into Sunday’s home matchup against the No. 2 Houston Push.
Enid led 36-28 after the first quarter and 73-56 at the half. It didn’t let up there, though — Enid scored 41 in the third quarter and 42 in the fourth to take its largest lead of the game on the team’s final shot, a 3-pointer by Omega Harris in the final moments to secure the 50-point win.
Harris scored 16 points coming off the bench, knocking down six of his eight attempts from the field, and was three-for-four from deep.
Former NOC Enid Jet Wayne Runnels led all scorers with 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting and was two-for-two from behind the arc. Chance Comanche registered another double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Charlie Marquardt was six-of-eight from the 3-point line and finished with 24 points. Enid assisted on 30 of its 84 baskets, and held Midtown to just seven assists on the night.
Midtown’s Chris Whitfield led his team with 26 points.
The Outlaws finished the game with 15 steals including four from Harris and Brandon Mitchell. They also had just four turnovers to Midtown’s 18.
Enid and Houston will tip off at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
