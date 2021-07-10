The Outlaws cruised to a 109-95 win over the Houston Push on Friday, July 9, 2021 with their backs against the wall in Game 2 of the Central Conference finals at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid jumped out to a 65-38 lead going into halftime after holding the Push to just 15 points in the second quarter. On Tuesday, Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal said he thought his team came out and played well in the first quarter, before being outscored 32-22 in the second quarter to create a deficit they couldn’t overcome.
Corporal said he thought the zone defense his team started the game in affected Houston, but that his team started to get complacent late in the first quarter. On Friday, the Outlaws held one of the top shooting teams in the league to a season-low 95 points
Houston gave itself a chance late in the game after outscoring Enid in the third and fourth quarter by 21 points, but the Outlaws were able to ice the game late through smart play and by knocking down free throws.
Corporal credited his team’s experiences early in the season, for their ability to stay focused and pull out the win.
.The Outlaws were able to keep Houston from being too comfortable on the offensive end, by playing with a lot of pressure and “taking away their options,” which Corporal said was the key to the game.
“All season we’ve really prided ourselves on our defense,” Corporal said after the game. “When we guard like we normally do, people can’t stop us. We gave great effort tonight on the defensive end.”
The win keeps Enid’s season alive and forces a Game 3 in Enid on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Chance Comanche led all scorers with 37 points on 14 of 21 shooting and pulled down 12 boards. Tavares Sledge had a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. The Outlaws had five players score in double figures in the game after having three in the Game 1.
Houston was led by Jevonlean Hedgeman who scored 21 points on eight of 15 shooting. The Outlaws outrebounded Houston 56-32 in the game including 14 offensive rebounds to Houston’s seven.
Both teams came into the playoffs 22-2 on the season, a league record.
“They’re a very good team, that’s why we have the two best records in the league, they’re very well coached and I really tip my hat off to (Houston head coach and former NBA All-Star Martyn “Moochie” Norris) he’s class act and that’s two good teams, this is real playoff basketball.”
Corporal said that after all the adjustments made in games 1 and 2, Game 3 will just come down to who wants it more.
“It’s a live or die situation, there’s no tomorrow. You’ve got to win this or you’ve got to go home. They’re not ready for the season to be over so tomorrow’s gonna be a dog fight.”
